Transgender officer fired in Connecticut

A Connecticut city has fired a transgender police officer after its own investigation rejected her discrimination claims.

Francesca Quaranta told The Associated Press on Monday that she believes city officials conspired to fire her because of her sexuality.

Middletown Mayor Daniel Drew said in a termination letter last week to the 47-year-old Quaranta that she failed a fitness for duty evaluation, refused to participate in a second evaluation and rejected the city's repeated attempts to return her to work. The firing was first reported by The Middletown Press.

But Quaranta says police supervisors made derogatory remarks about her and arbitrarily ordered her to change her hairstyle and remove her earrings. She already has a discrimination complaint pending with the state and could file a lawsuit.

