Rowland argues charges are unconstitutional, false

Lawyers for former Connecticut Gov. John Rowland are arguing that some of the federal charges he faces are unconstitutional.

They filed new arguments Monday night seeking to have much of the case against the 57-year-old former governor dismissed.

Rowland is accused of trying to create secret paid consultant roles with two congressional campaigns in 2010 and 2012.

Charges include conspiracy, falsifying records in a federal investigation, causing false statements to be made to the Federal Election Commission, and causing illegal campaign contributions. He has pleaded not guilty.

Among other things, Rowland's lawyers argue that campaign finance restrictions cited by the government are unconstitutional based on recent U.S. Supreme Court rulings.

They also argue that some finance limits cited by the government only apply to contributions, not to campaign expenditures.

