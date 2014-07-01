What is an Early Warning Weather Day?

As part of our promise to bring you accurate and dependable forecasts that you can use to plan your day, Channel 3 Eyewitness News has instituted Early Warning Weather Days.

Storms can pop up about any time. But there are times when we know in advance that dangerous weather is coming. When that happens, we will trigger an Early Warning Weather Day.

This means a majority of our viewers may be affected by dangerous weather conditions that day.

When will you trigger an Early Warning Weather Day?

An Early Warning Weather Day is issued when the forecast is potentially dangerous enough to cause us to escalate our coverage. This may include tornadoes, dangerous and destructive thunderstorms, extreme heat and dangerous wind chills.

This is an early-alert commitment to keep you ahead of the severe weather.

This will give you time to take necessary precautions to keep you and your family safe once the storms hit.

How will I know when it is an Early Warning Weather Day?

When an Early Warning Weather Day is announced, we will alert our viewers quickly and accurately by using all of our assets.

We will alert viewers on Channel 3 and wfsb.com with a graphic icon and information on where to go for more details. We will also send out a text alert, a tweet and update our Facebook status.

When you see the Alert on-air, online or on your phone, you will know potentially dangerous weather could affect you in some way.

What should I do on an Early Warning Weather Days?

Keep it tuned to Channel 3 or logged on to wfsb.com for updates. We will let you know when and where the severe weather will strike.

Our website will also transform into your breaking weather alert center, giving you access to live radars, watches and warnings and even live streaming video. You can track the storm with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler, the only live Doppler in the state or zoom into your neighborhood with our interactive Early Warning iMap to see exactly what the weather is doing where you live.

You can also learn what to do to stay safe during tornadoes, lightning strikes, hurricanes or extreme heat.

All of this information will help you plan the best way to protect your family.

And we will keep you informed until the weather passes..