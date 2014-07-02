Route 30 in Vernon back open after pedestrian killed in crash

A stretch of Route 30 was closed for several hours after the crash and reopened at 11:30 a.m.(WFSB photo)

A stretch of Route 30 was closed for several hours after a car struck and killed a woman in Vernon on Wednesday morning.

Police said it happened on Hyde Avenue, also known as Route 30, right near the intersection with East Street.



The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has not been identified because the family has yet to be notified.

Police told Eyewitness News that the driver of the car that hit the pedestrian is cooperating with investigators.

An eyewitness said he was on his way to work and had just pulled out of a nearby drive through when he noticed all the commotion.

"I saw a bunch of people doing CPR," said the eyewitness, who wished not to be identified. "It didn't look good."

Route 30 was closed between Kingsbury Avenue and Grove Street, also known as Route 31, until just before 11:30 a.m.

It appeared the car was heading north on Route 30, toward Tolland.



Members of the regional accident reconstruction team continue to investigate how it happened.



"We're asking anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact the Vernon Police Department," said Vernon Police Lt. William Meier.



Anyone who may have witnessed the incident was asked to call the Vernon Police Department at 860-872-9126.

