Pair arrested after jumping from I-95 bridge

Stratford police have arrested an Easton man and a teenager after they leaped into the Housatonic River from the Moses Wheeler Bridge on Interstate 95 in Stratford.

Police say 22-year-old Mcrae Barlow and the 17-year-old, whose name was not released, were not harmed in Sunday's jump.

They were picked up in the water by a Stratford Police Department boat.

Barlow was charged with risk of injury to a minor, criminal trespass, breach of peace and reckless endangerment. He is due in court on July 7. The teen was released into the custody of his parents.

A woman who answered the phone at the Barlow home Wednesday morning declined comment.

Police say Barlow told them the pair had been on a friend's boat before deciding to climb the bridge and jump.

