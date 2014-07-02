Parents can provide internet safety during summer

School is out and summer is here, and as most children start their vacations, chances are many of them will be spending a lot more time online while parents are at work.

While children are surfing the web, parents need to know about the dangers that can come with that.

"It's a challenge because we didn't grow up with this, children grew up with this. It's a second language to them," said Scott Driscoll of Internet Safety Concepts.

Online bullying, children looking at something they're not supposed to, or online predators are just a few of the problems that can be lurking on the internet.

With many parents at work, and no online security, these problems can lead to disasters.

Driscoll said communicating with children is key to internet safety.

"I'm a big proponent of 'I'm trusting you, you have the world in your hands and we are going to talk safety rules,'" Driscoll said.

If that doesn't work, Driscoll said many tablets and phones come with excellent, user friendly parental apps allowing parents to limit what the children can see and download. Many internet carriers also provide parental control options, and parents can also disconnect the wireless while they are not home.

"If we think there will be that much abuse and misuse we can take the technology away," Driscoll added.

Parents are also advised to check privacy settings on all household social media accounts, and explain to children not to "overshare" photos and personal information.

"If a stranger came to the door when they're alone they would know what to do call 911, call your parents but once parents leave and they connect to a device they are communicating with a stranger and that's what we need to get through our minds," Driscoll added.

Websites: Safe Search Kids, Kid Rex, FBI, cell phone parental control software, Apple support, router parental controls.

Parental controls/monitoring: Kwicklook, Phone Sheriff, My Mobile Watchdog, uKnowKids, NetNanny, McAfee Family Protection.



