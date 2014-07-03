Fallen power lines close road in Wethersfield

Police closed a road in Wethersfield because of fallen power lines Thursday morning.

They said the closure was for Wolcott Hill Road between Jordan Lane and Nott Street.

There was no information on how long the road would remain closed, according to police.



There also did not appear to be any injuries.

