Clinton speech cost UConn Foundation $250,000

The University of Connecticut is defending its decision to have former U.S. Sen. Hillary Clinton speak on campus in April for a fee of more than $250,000.

University spokeswoman Stephanie Reitz says no taxpayer or student money was used to bring Clinton to UConn. She says it's unfortunate and unfair that some talk show hosts, columnists, and critics on social media have linked the speech to a recent 6.5 percent tuition hike at the school.

The April 23 appearance was part of the Edmund Fusco Contemporary Issues Forum, which is funded by the UConn Foundation through a private donation from the Fusco family. The foundation says that under the terms of the donation, the money can only be used to bring scholars, leaders, and policy-makers to speak at UConn.

