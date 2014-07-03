Rowland seeks to limit details of conviction

File photo shows former Gov. John G. Rowland during one of his final radio broadcasts at WTIC-AM 10:80. (WFSB Photo)

Former Gov. John G. Rowland is seeking to prevent jurors from hearing details of his conviction on a corruption-related charge during his upcoming trial on charges that he tried to create secret consultant roles with two congressional campaigns.

Rowland, who was released from prison in 2006 after serving 10 months, says evidence in the new trial should be limited to his resignation, guilty plea and sentence. His attorney says prosecutors want to offer evidence that Rowland engaged in corrupt conduct and abused his office by taking bribes to support its theory that one of the congressional campaigns sought to hide that Rowland was paid to work on the campaign.

Rowland's attorney argues in a motion Wednesday such evidence would be prejudicial and unnecessary. Prosecutors say they'll respond in court.

