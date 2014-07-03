Capen Street in Hartford closed after gas line severed

Capen Street at Martin Street in Hartford is closed after a gas line was severed.

Hartford police said a car crashed into a home at 171 Capen St., causing the gas line to break.

The 59-year-old male operator of the vehicle is conscious and being transported to St. Francis Hospital.

As of 7 p.m. the gas line was made safe and the operator was said to be in critical condition.



