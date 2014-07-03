Route 74 closed in Vernon after motorcycle crash - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Route 74 closed in Vernon after motorcycle crash

VERNON, CT (WFSB) -

Route 74 in Vernon, between East Street and Town Line Road, is closed after a serious motorcycle crash.

Vernon police said an adult female victim was transported to Hartford Hospital by LifeStar.

The road is expected to reopen by about 8:30 p.m.

Check back for more details as they become available.

