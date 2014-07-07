Judge lets Hernandez to transfer to another jail

A judge has ruled that former Patriots player Aaron Hernandez can transfer to a jail in another county for easier access to his Boston lawyers.

The decision on Monday allows Hernandez to leave the jail in Bristol County in southern Massachusetts where he is charged in the 2013 shooting of semi-pro football player Odin Lloyd. His lawyers asked that he be moved to a jail closer to Boston where he's charged in the 2012 killings of two men.

Hernandez has pleaded not guilty in both cases.

Bristol prosecutors said last week they did not oppose Hernandez's "wholly reasonable" request to be closer to his lawyers.

But they dismissed claims by defense lawyers that the former tight end's privacy and due process rights were violated by the jail administrator. They called the claims baseless.

