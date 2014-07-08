Former UConn dean responds to allegations

A former dean of fine arts at the University of Connecticut says he was instructed not to seek the termination of a music professor accused of sexual misconduct.

David Woods has responded to an independent report issued in February that asserted he didn't do enough after learning of the allegations against Robert Miller.

Miller was accused of having inappropriate contact with children and students. He retired in May, hasn't been charged with any crime and has declined to comment.

Woods, in a rebuttal sent to members of the school's Board of Trustees, says he informed top university officials of the alleged misconduct and was advised by their attorneys not to pursue firing Miller.

Woods has asked the state claims commissioner for permission to file a defamation lawsuit against the state.

