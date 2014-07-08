Chimp attack victim seeks primate sale rules

A woman disfigured by a chimpanzee attack in Connecticut is visiting Washington this week to urge the passage of new federal restrictions on the sale of primates as pets.
Charla Nash is holding out her own story as proof of the danger posed by the animals. She lost her nose, lips, eyelids and hands in the 2009 mauling by her employer's 200-pound pet chimpanzee.
Nash is scheduled to appear Thursday at a news conference with representatives from The Humane Society of the United States. They're pressing Congress to pass the Captive Primates Safety Act, which would bar primates from being traded or transported across state lines as pets.
Nash says people who buy baby chimps would be wrong to think they will be harmless, childlike companions.
