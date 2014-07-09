Whole Foods recalls salads in 3 northeast states

Whole Foods is recalling two pre-packaged salads sold in three northeastern states due to a mislabeling of allergens.

The mini four-ounce containers of pre-packaged Caesar salad and Mesclun goat cheese salad were sold on July 8 in stores in New York, New Jersey (excluding Princeton, Cherry Hill and Marlton), and Connecticut (excluding Glastonbury, West Hartford and Bishop's Corner).

The company says allergen warnings were mistakenly switched on the two items. The Caesar salad package now contains a warning about tree nuts, when it should contain a warning about fish and egg allergens, while the Mesclun salad contains a warning about fish and egg allergens.

Customers who have bought either product can bring their receipt to a Whole Foods store for a refund.

