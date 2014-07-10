Woman granted probation in drone case

A Westbrook woman charged with assaulting a teenager who was using a drone to film above Hammonasset Beach has been granted a special form of probation.

Andrea Mears had been charged with third-degree assault and breach of peace after an investigation into the May 12 encounter.

A video posted by 17-year-old Austin Haughwout showed Mears calling him a pervert, striking him and ripping his shirt.

Haughwout, of Clinton, told reporters he had been using the remote-controlled drone to get footage of the landscape from about 50 feet above the beach when he was confronted by Mears.

Mears on Wednesday was granted Accelerated Rehabilitation. The charges will be erased from her record is she successfully completes two years of probation.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.