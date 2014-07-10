Sheriff: Hernandez will be treated same as others

Former New England Patriots football player Aaron Hernandez enters the courtroom for a hearing in Bristol County Superior Court in Fall River, Mass., Wednesday, July 9, 2014. (AP Photo/Dominick Reuter, Pool)

A sheriff says former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez will be treated the same as other inmates at the Boston jail.

Suffolk County Sheriff Steven Tompkins said Wednesday that Hernandez would go through an initial assessment before it's determined if he will be placed into general population or isolation.

Hernandez is being brought from the Bristol County jail after his court appearance in Fall River. Hernandez requested the move to be closer to his Boston attorneys as he defends himself against three murder charges in cases from Bristol County and Boston.

Tompkins said the maximum-security jail, located near Boston's North Station and TD Garden, handles about 9,000 inmates a year.

He said cells are roughly 7 feet by 10 feet and include a toilet, a mirror, two to three beds and no television.

