Milford man charged in spitting incident

A 69-year-old man has been charged with a bias crime after allegedly spitting on a neighbor.

Police say the woman was sitting on a lawn chair in front of an apartment building on Naugatuck Avenue just after noon Monday when John Uberti approached her, yelled a racial slur and spit on her.

He was charged with intimidation based on bigotry or bias and breach of peace, and was released on a promise to appear in court on Aug. 5.

Attempts to reach Uberti for comment Thursday morning were not successful. A phone number listed for him was no longer in service.

