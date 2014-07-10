No charges for officers in shooting near Capitol

The Justice Department has declined to bring criminal charges against officers involved in the fatal shooting of a Connecticut woman outside the U.S. Capitol last fall.

Prosecutors said Thursday that their months-long investigation into the October shooting of Miriam Carey concluded that officers from the Secret Service and Capitol Police did not use excessive force.

Authorities have said the chain of events that led to Carey's death began when the 34-year-old woman drove into a well-marked White House checkpoint, and then knocked over a bike rack and an officer before leading officers in a high-speed chase toward the Capitol. Prosecutors said she was shot after she drove directly at a Capitol Police officer outside the Capitol.

Carey's young child was in the car at the time but was not injured.

