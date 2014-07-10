Newington residents opposed to community center at Mill Pond Park

The town of Newington is proposing to build a brand new community center right in Mill Pond Park, but some residents don't want anything built there.

The park itself is a wide open space for a lot of fields for baseball, soccer and anything else in between, and residents aren't looking for a building to be put there, even if it could bring more opportunities for activities.

Across the street from the park is a rundown, yet active, community center.

Newington officials are making a pitch to build a brand new community center where the soccer fields in the park are.

"Why move it when you can fix it right there," said Jamar Mitchell, who enjoys using the park regularly.

The Newington town manager said renovating the building won't work, because it would take too long and the center, as it stands, is just too small for the big plans down the road.

Also in the proposed plan is to turn the outdoor pool into green space and open a new outdoor pool at the proposed community center.



"I have two girls and they like the space to run around," said Jennifer Fox. "I wouldn't be against a community center, just in another area."

The entire project, including renovations to Newington Town Hall, is expected to cost $30 million, and it is a figure that town officials said they can afford.

Now, the future of Mill Pond Park will be decided by the Newington voters in September.

