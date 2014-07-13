2nd gun buyback in New Haven yields 40 firearms

The second gun buyback in New Haven in as many weeks brought in 40 guns, including a Chinese AK-47.

The New Haven Register reports that before Saturday's gun buyback, New Haven collected 66 firearms on June 28.

All weapons collected will be destroyed by Connecticut State Police.

No questions were asked of people who turned in the guns.

Police say handguns, shotguns and rifles were traded for $75 gift cards to Stop & Shop or Target. Assault weapons brought $150 gift cards.

