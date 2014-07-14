'Dance Moms' star comes to CT tonight

The star of Dance Moms and Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition is coming to Connecticut to discuss her new book.

Abby Lee Miller, who is known by many as the "Tiger Mom," has published the novel Everything I Learned about Life, I Learned in Dance Class, which she offers "inspirational, tough love guidance for parents who want to help their children succeed."

Miller is known for making "Abbyisms" on Dance Moms, which is the highest-rated show on the Lifetime network, and she has put them all in this book to help answer parents' tough questions.



RJ Julia, which is an independent book seller, will be holding a book signing with the television star on Monday night.

The book signing is at 7 p.m. at 768 Boston Post Rd. in Madison. If people cannot attend the event, the store will have copies of the signed book.

"Call the store to purchase your tickets! Your book, purchased at R.J. Julia, is your ticket to the signing line," the RJ Julia website stated.



For more information on the event, click here.



