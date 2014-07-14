Judge denies bid to suppress Hernandez evidence - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Judge denies bid to suppress Hernandez evidence

By The Associated Press
FALL RIVER, MA (AP) -

A Massachusetts judge has rejected a bid by lawyers for former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez to suppress evidence from a cell phone and video surveillance taken from his home during an investigation into the killing of a friend.

The former Patriots tight end has pleaded not guilty to murder in the 2013 death of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd. Lloyd's body was found in an industrial park about a half-mile from Hernandez's home in North Attleborough.

On Monday, Judge Susan Garsh denied a request from Hernandez's lawyers to suppress surveillance footage from Hernandez's home and evidence obtained from a cell phone.

The judge has not yet ruled on a request to suppress other cell phones and three iPads seized from the house.

Hernandez has also pleaded not guilty in the 2012 killings of two Boston men.

