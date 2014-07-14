Judge denies bid to suppress Hernandez evidence

A Massachusetts sheriff says former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez was brought from a jail to a hospital this weekend for an undisclosed problem.

A judge has tentatively scheduled former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez to stand trial next year in May on murder charges in the 2012 drive-by slayings of two men.

A judge has ruled that former Patriots player Aaron Hernandez can transfer to a jail in another county for easier access to his Boston lawyers.

A sheriff says former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez will be treated the same as other inmates at the Boston jail.

Sheriff: Hernandez will be treated same as others

appearance in Fall River. Hernandez requested the move to be closer to his Boston attorneys as he defends himself against three murder charges in cases from Bristol County and Boston.

A Massachusetts judge has rejected a bid by lawyers for former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez to suppress evidence from a cell phone and video surveillance taken from his home during an investigation into the killing of a friend.

The former Patriots tight end has pleaded not guilty to murder in the 2013 death of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd. Lloyd's body was found in an industrial park about a half-mile from Hernandez's home in North Attleborough.

On Monday, Judge Susan Garsh denied a request from Hernandez's lawyers to suppress surveillance footage from Hernandez's home and evidence obtained from a cell phone.

The judge has not yet ruled on a request to suppress other cell phones and three iPads seized from the house.

Hernandez has also pleaded not guilty in the 2012 killings of two Boston men.

