Connecticut rejects request to house children

Connecticut officials have rejected a federal request to temporarily house up to 2,000 immigrant children from Central America at a mostly-vacant facility built for developmentally disabled adults.

The Republican-American newspaper in Waterbury reports the New England office of the U.S. General Services Administration has inquired about leasing space at the Southbury Training School.

The federal government planned to cover all expenses, including building maintenance.

Patrick M. O'Brien, assistant director of the state's Bureau of Assets Management, emailed back Monday, rejecting the request. He said the building was not suitable because of deteriorating conditions, complex state procedures for using surplus property, and the fact that some people are still housed at Southbury.

The federal government is looking for housing following a recent surge in unaccompanied children crossing the border illegally.

