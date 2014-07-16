Comcast customer call goes viral

A San Francisco man called Comcast to make a simple request, but he hardly got a simple answer.

Ryan Block: We'd like to disconnect please.

Comcast: Okay. So why is it you don't want the faster speed?

All Block wanted was to cancel his Comcast internet and cable subscription. But the Comcast guy wasn't going to have it.

"I'm just trying to figure out here what it is about Comcast service that you're not liking? You're not wanting to keep," Comcast dispatcher said.

Block said he switched providers, but he never expected it would be so tough.

• Comcast: So, what is it about this other internet provider, TV provider that's making it sound so much better than the number one TV service available?

• Block: I don't know. It's totally arbitrary decision.

• Comcast: Okay, so why not keep what you know works?

Block, who is a tech journalist, recorded and posted the call, so far more than 2 million hits, and people can't believe what they hear.

"I don't see the need to get into it. If I want to cancel my service, I want to cancel my service. There's no need to debate anything," said John Alsbury, who is a Comcast customer

Comcast: The Comcast rep was persistent.

• Comcast: Why don't you want those services?

• Block: Because I'm not interested in your services any longer, can you.

• Comcast: Okay. So you're not interested in the fastest internet in the country?

• Block: Nope.

"We are very embarrassed. The way in which our representative communicated with him is unacceptable," Comcast said in a released statement.

Even after that 20 minute call, the Blocks finally heard what they wanted to hear. The Blocks still didn't trust their service was canceled. They decided to come to an office in person, just to make sure.

Block was expecting a personal call from Comcast executives and presumably an apology.

Comcast said it will investigate and promises quick action.

