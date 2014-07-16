UConn's AD sees need for student-athlete stipends

UConn's athletic director says he opposes the idea of unions for college athletes, but sees the need to provide students on athletic scholarships with additional money.

Warde Manuel, in a wide-ranging interview with The Associated Press, also says he doesn't believe schools should be allowed to profit from the likeness of a specific athlete "in perpetuity."

The NCAA this spring adopted changes to allow unlimited meals and snacks for athletes after then-UConn guard Shabazz Napier told reporters at the Final Four that he sometimes went to bed hungry because of NCAA rules.

Manuel says he supports that change and would like to see the governing body also consider giving all athletes what used to be called "laundry money" to help cover expenses that go above tuition, room and board.

