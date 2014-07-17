Trooper pleads guilty in theft from dying motorist

A Connecticut state trooper has pleaded guilty to charges he stole cash and jewelry from a dying accident victim.

The Connecticut Post reports 45-year-old Aaron Huntsman entered a guilty plea Wednesday to charges of larceny and tampering with evidence under the Alford Doctrine. That means he does not agree with the state's case, but concedes there is enough evidence to secure his conviction.

Prosecutors say Huntsman, a 19-year veteran of the state police, was caught on video from his cruiser's dashboard camera stealing a gold chain and $3,700 from 49-year-old John Scalesse as the motorcyclist lay dying on Sept. 22, 2012.

Scalesse was fatally injured when his motorcycle crashed on the Merritt Parkway in Fairfield.

Huntsman faces 18 months in prison when he is sentenced on Oct. 3.

