Psychiatric test ordered for Newtown calls suspect

A federal judge in Connecticut has ordered a psychiatric assessment of a man charged with making threatening phone calls to Newtown residents in the days following the school shootings.

Defense lawyers told the judge in U.S. District Court in New Haven on Wednesday that Wilfrido Cardenas Hoffman has received psychiatric care at home in Venezuela.

Cardenas was arrested last month at Miami International Airport while traveling to Mexico from Venezuela.

Prosecutors say Cardenas made the calls two days after the December 2012 shootings, which left 20 first-graders and six educators dead. Authorities say that in a few calls, he claimed to be the shooter and threatened to kill the person he called.

Adam Lanza fatally shot his mother and carried out the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School before killing himself.

