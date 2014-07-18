Hartford police report missing teen

Hartford police have issued a silver alert for a 13-year-old girl.

Jammi Neely has been missing since Thursday, police said.

She has black hair and brown eyes, is 5' 1'' tall and weighs about 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a hot pink long-sleeved T-shirt, blue sweatpants and brown suede moccasins.

Anyone with information should contact Hartford police at (860)757-4000.

