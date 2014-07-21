Sources: CT Sen. Maynard seriously injured after falling off balcony at his home

The following photo of Andrew Maynard was provided by the Connecticut Senate Democrats website.

A state senator was seriously injured early Monday morning after sources said that he fell from a balcony while moving furniture at his Connecticut home.



State Sen. Andrew Maynard, D-18, who is the Deputy Majority Leader, was injured at his home in Stonington around 2:30 a.m. when sources told Eyewitness News he fell off a balcony.



Police only said that Maynard fell "from a significant height, off of an outside staircase" and landed on a concrete sidewalk.



Maynard, 52, suffered "severe injuries" and was taken to Westerly Hospital in Rhode Island, police said. Maynard was "not conscious" and sustained a head injury when he was transported to the hospital, sources said.

On Tuesday, Maynard's family released a statement that said he is in serious but stable condition and is "resting comfortably with family and friends by his side."

The family also said that any additional updates on his condition will come through the Senate democrats' office.

"First, our family would like to thank the outpouring of support we've received in the way of thoughts and prayers from so many friends around Connecticut," the statement said in part.

The family also requests that their privacy is respected at this time.



Sources told Eyewitness News that people were at his home when Maynard was moving furniture.

"I was falling asleep and trying to watch a movie and I heard sirens," said neighbor Patti Ostrover. "And I thought they were coming from the television, but obviously not."

Police said the initial investigation indicates that the incident was "accidental," but it still remains under investigation.



Maynard represents Griswold, Groton, North Stonington, Plainfield, Preston, Sterling, Stonington and Voluntown. Maynard is the chair of the Transportation Committee, the vice-chair of the Environment Committee as well as a member of the Appropriations and Education committees.

Earlier on Monday, Gov. Dannel Malloy and Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman said in a statement "our thoughts and prayers are with Andy and his loved ones. He is a powerful voice for his district and for the issues he cares about."



