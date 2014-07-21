Aaron Hernandez protests airing of court chats

Lawyers for former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez are protesting the broadcasting of chats Hernandez had with his defense team during courtroom hearings.

Attorney James Sultan filed a motion Monday in Bristol Superior Court, where Hernandez is charged in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd.

Sultan said that during two hearings this month, a private conversation between Hernandez and his lawyers, and a separate conversation between Hernandez's lawyers, were broadcast live over the Internet. The motion doesn't describe the contents of the conversations.

Sultan said the broadcast of the conversations violates rules the state's highest court has established for electronic recording of court proceedings.

Sultan asks the court to "take prompt action" to prevent the broadcasting of private conversations between Hernandez and his lawyers.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.