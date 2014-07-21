UConn faces fundraising challenge for athletics

UConn is putting the final touches on a new $40 million basketball training center, the first of several major athletic department projects planned for the school over the next few years.

The university already has committed to building an on-campus hockey arena, and is planning new facilities for soccer, baseball and softball.

UConn plans to build all of those using private funds. Athletic Director Warde Manuel says so far it has raised about 75 percent of the money needed for UConn Basketball Champions Center, which will open this fall.

The front of the building will house the school's Basketball Hall of Fame, with all 13 national championship trophies on display. The back of the building features men's and women's practice courts, offices and training facilities.

