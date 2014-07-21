Erin Connolly

Erin is thrilled to be a part of the number one news team in Connecticut. She joined WFSB in 2014 as a general assignment and investigative reporter. You can now catch her weekday nights anchoring Eyewitness News at 11pm as well as reporting for the early evening news. With more than a decade of experience anchoring and reporting all over the country, Erin enjoys sharing her passion for storytelling with the people of Connecticut.

Most recently, Erin spent four years as a weekend anchor and reporter for Time Warner Cable News in Albany, New York. Her reports were seen in seven markets, including Albany, Hudson Valley, Syracuse, Binghamton, Utica, Watertown and Elmira. Erin covered some major political stories including several Presidential visits. Some of her favorite assignments included live-field anchoring the Travers Stakes horse race in Saratoga Springs, the New York State Fair in Syracuse, and the men's NCAA Final Four Basketball tournament in Atlanta, Georgia. Erin was also a four-time co-host of Albany's St. Patrick's Day Parade.

Prior to TWC News, Erin was a weekend anchor and reporter for WCTI (ABC/FOX) in New Bern, North Carolina. She anchored and produced a one-hour newscast on the weekends and reported during the week. Before that, Erin was in the Midwest, where she worked as a weekend anchor and one-man-band reporter for KEYC (CBS/FOX) in Mankato, Minnesota. Erin's first job in the television business was at the nationally syndicated hit television show, Inside Edition. As a story coordinator, she worked in a fast-paced newsroom booking multiple exclusives and had the opportunity to interview a number of news personalities and celebrities at red carpet events, including Walter Cronkite, Elton John, John Travolta, Jon Bon Jovi, and Billy Joel.

Erin graduated from Tufts University in Boston with a degree in Political Science and Mass Communications & Media Studies. While attending Tufts, she was the co-captain of the women's basketball team and was named to the NESCAC All-Academic Team. Erin was also the Vice President of her class, a Chi Omega sorority sister, a viewpoint columnist for the Tufts Daily, a campus tour guide, an anchor/reporter for TUTV News, and the co-host of a television dating show. She spent one summer studying abroad in Talloires, France. Erin attended Syosset High School on Long Island, where she was the captain of her soccer, basketball and lacrosse teams and was voted Best Female Athlete of her senior class.

Born and raised on Long Island, Erin is excited to be in the Tri-State area close to her family and friends. In her free time, she loves playing sports, shopping, cooking and reading up on celebrity gossip. She lives with her husband and daughter in a suburb of Connecticut.

