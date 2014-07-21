Hartford police investigate two crashes after chase - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Hartford police investigate two crashes after chase

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -

Police are investigating two crashes that happened in Hartford Monday evening, both involving a red truck.

One scene is at Washington and Lincoln streets, and the other scene is at South Street and Franklin Avenue.

Police said there was a brief chase and added that they are questioning two men in the red truck.

Police also said they are looking into whether alcohol was involved.

