530 Fatties Facebook page creates controversy

A Facebook page created to criticize people about their weight is generating controversy near Sacramento, specifically, the 5-3-0 area code.

Now one victim is speaking out about the social media shaming campaign.

"It's really hurtful and it's really embarrassing," 18-year-old Jessi Lynn Howell said.

Howell is still mortified after discovering a picture of herself posted on a Facebook page called 5-3-0 fatties.

"They post peoples pictures without their permission, like that's hurtful," Howell said.

The page shows snapshots of people in public who have no idea their photo is being taken.

It's then put up on Facebook for all to see along with a post mocking them about their weight.

"I know it's probably someone from around here and whoever it is they need to stop because that's ridiculous," Howell said.

Howell said the picture posted of her was taken in October when she was 50 pounds heavier than she looks now.

Howell said lifelong medical problems have caused her to struggle with her weight. But now she's taking medication, which is helping her slim down.

"I feel so much better like the way I get dressed, the way my clothes fit," Howell said.

CBS 13 tried to get answers on who's behind the rude pictures and vile posts. CBS 13 called a number listed on the page but it was disconnected.

CBS 13 also tried sending messages to the creator but did not receive a response.

Meanwhile Howell said she's not letting what happened get her down.

Instead it's motivated her to keep working to achieve her goals.

"I'm not where I want to be, but I'll get there," Howell said. "I'll get there, cyber bullying. Bullying period needs to stop, it needs to stop. So I'm gonna be a voice today for those people that don't have that voice."

