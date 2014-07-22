VA man says he got bedbugs at movies

A Virginia man said he got more than he paid for when he went to the movies with his daughters and claims there were bedbugs in the movie theater.

Now he's not happy because he says the theater has done nothing to get rid of the pests.

"We're here to come see (a movie)," Lamonte White said. "Just a family night out and have fun and I get bit up by bedbugs."

White said he believes he was bitten by bedbugs. He and his daughters had just seen the latest planet of the apes movie. It was the 9 p.m. show at Cinemark Theaters at Cinemark Circle. White walked out of the theater Wednesday night and found bites all over his right arm.

"There were up here, all on my arm and all like that," White said. "Then I had some on my leg."

White and his girl went back in the movie theater used their cellphone lights on the back row, where they were sitting and saw this. What he knows to be bedbugs. The dark theater made them look green on video.

"Whoever was there, they were sitting up top," White said. It's a good chance that they took some home. That's major money getting them out your house."

White said he had a hard time convincing the theater manager of his story, so he caught one of the bugs in a cup.

"Bed bugs. Military Circle."

After complaining about his experience, White said he didn't feel comfortable going home or getting in his car out of fear he'd bring the pests home with him.

"I tried to do what I think was needed to not take bugs into the house," White said.

He said managers paid for he and his girls to go to Walmart in a cab, buy new clothes and then the cab took them home. He still has copies of the receipts he gave to the movie theater.

"They actually paid for the cab and they paid for the stuff at Walmart," White said.

White said he appreciates the theaters effort, but still has a problem. White said he called Cinemark on Thursday to see what had been done about the problem and they were still showing movies in the theater with the bugs. No one could tell him if the problem had been addressed.

"If you got bedbugs, that whole theater should be closed for the day," White said. "They need to go ahead and fumigate and do what they got to do."

