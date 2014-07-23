Doctors say shorter work week could have several benefits

In the quest for work-life balance, many of us think work is tipping the scale.

People work all the time especially now that we're connected all the time with our Blackberry or iPhone keeping us on call at all times.

And some say it's time for a change to the work week.

"We work five days a week and have a two day break. I think we'd work more efficiently if it was a four day work week and 3 day weekend."

One of Britain's leading doctors said a four day work week would be helpful in combating stress, but more recently the idea of a three day work week is being pitched.

Many seemed to like the idea of working three 12 hour days in turn for four days off. "We do 12 hours days a lot of us in our jobs, even though we leave the office the work never ends."

Experts agree a three day work week might not work for all industries but could actually improve productivity.

"It give people more time they're feel, taking care of their personal matters, 3-4 day work weeks allows people to regenerate themselves feel productive."

A shortened work week though would also mean a longer work life, no retirement in your 60s, instead you'd be working through to your later years. However, for some that could be a benefit.

"When working especially in a job you don't hate, it gives a sense of productivity value and you're making money pay for things you need living into your 80s and 90s."

Copyright 2014 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). CBS News contributed to this report. All rights reserved.