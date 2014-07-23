More than 320 migrant kids placed in Connecticut

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says more than 320 of the thousands of immigrant children who've streamed across the U.S. border have so far been placed in Connecticut.

The children have been matched up with relatives living in the state.

Malloy received criticism for rejecting a recent federal request to temporarily house up to 2,000 children from Central America at the mostly vacant Southbury Training School. But Malloy has said no surplus state property, including Southbury, met the federal government's requirements.

He said the former Gateway Community College property in New Haven, which his owned by the Board of Regents, is being explored.

Malloy said the best way Connecticut can "contribute" to addressing the border crisis is working with the federal government to place children with relatives in the state.

