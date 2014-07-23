Two women identified in 1995 murder, arrest made

It has been almost 20 years since two women were found murdered, one in New Britain and the other in Massachusetts.

They were both "Jane Does" until Wednesday when police released their identities.

The victims are actually a mother and her daughter, and now the father/husband is behind bars for their murders.

"It's bittersweet. My wife is in the back of the room and she knows I didn't sleep last night. I am pleased and relieved but I do mourn the loss of Elizabeth and Marcia," said James Wardell, New Britain police chief at a press conference Wednesday.

The women were found in 1995, however the family reported the two women missing in early June of this year.

The warrant is currently sealed so it is unclear as to why it took so long for the women to be reported missing.

On Sept. 28, 1995 17-year-old Elizabeth Honsch's body was found wrapped in two sleeping bags behind a strip mall in New Britain. She had been shot once in the head, police said.

About a week later, on Oct. 6, 1995, 53-year-old Marcia Honsch was located in Tolland State Forest in Massachusetts. She was also shot in the head, police said.

After obtaining evidence that linked Robert Honsch to both victims, police arrested him in Dalton, OH Wednesday morning.

Robert was the husband of Marcia and the father of Elizabeth. He was going by the name Robert Tyree at the time of his arrest, and police said he had remarried and taken his wife's last name.

Police also said the biggest hurdle in the whole case was identifying the victims. They said they knew for a while that the victims were related through DNA testing, but it wasn't until family members had reported the two missing about six weeks ago that police were finally able to learn their identities.

Police said they have been investigating these two cases tenaciously since 1995.

Robert, who has no criminal record, will be arraigned on Thursday in Ohio. Police said they hope he will be extradited to Massachusetts and then to Connecticut.

