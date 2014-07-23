Man forced to leave Southwest airplane because of tweet

A Twin Cities man is upset about the way his family was treated on Southwest Airlines because of a tweet.

Duff Watson says he and his two kids were asked to de-board a flight from Denver to Minneapolis on Sunday after an agent didn't like a tweet about her.

Watson and the agent had a disagreement before boarding initially.

"I was left very upset, very embarrassed, very humiliated," said Watson.

It started when Watson tried to board a Southwest Airlines flight with his kids. He's an "A List" passenger, meaning he gets priority boarding. But a gate agent wouldn't let his 6- and 9-year-old board with him, so they'd all have to wait to board later.

"In leaving I said, real nice way to treat an A-list, I'll be sure to tweet about it," Watson said.

And he did.

He said he tweeted "something to the effect of wow, rudest agent in Denver. Kimberly S, gate C39, not happy, @SWA."

Soon after getting to their seats, the family of three was asked to de-plane.

"She said her safety feels threatened because of what I tweeted," he said.

Watson's daughter Lucy said she thought her dad was going to jail.

"And that's when my children started crying," he said, adding that he doesn't understand why his family was targeted.

"There was no use of profanity, there were no threats made, nothing other than you know a terse exchange between a customer service agent and a customer," he said, adding that he was forced to delete the tweet.

Southwest Airlines sent this statement, saying "a customer was removed for a short time and continued on to Minneapolis. And the incident is under review."

In an email to Watson, Southwest apologized that they were asked to deplane.

Because of confidentiality concerns, they could not disclose any disciplinary actions taken.

Watson says he's not satisfied with their response.

All three received $50 vouchers, but Watson says he won't fly the airlines again.

