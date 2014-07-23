Elderly woman assaulted, robbed at Watertown Stop and Shop

An elderly woman heading into the store in Watertown on Wednesday morning was unable to go about her day after she was robbed.

One man reportedly stole the woman's purse and violently threw her to the ground in the process.

The incident happened at the Stop and Shop on Straits Turnpike where the woman walked through the front doors, grabbed a cart and out of the blue she was assaulted and robbed.

"They take advantage of them. They're not going to fight back. They're not as strong so they're an easy target," said Joe Donato of Watertown.

After the man robbed the elderly woman, police said he took her purse, wallet and an undetermined amount of cash and fled the scene in a black Nissan. Police said he went to another Stop and Shop on Reidville Drive in Waterbury and allegedly tried to use her checks.

"Oh my goodness. That is terrible, I can't believe that," said Jackie Arline of Waterbury.

The suspect is being described as 25 to 35 years old with a brown goatee. He was wearing a Detroit Tigers baseball hat, a black T-shirt with flames, blue and white plaid shorts and sneakers.

"It makes me feel unsafe. I've been living here pretty much my whole life and I never think about stuff like that when I go to the grocery store," said Nicole Root, of Watertown.

The victim was not injured in the robbery and the hunt is still on for the suspect.

Anyone with information should contact Watertown police at (860)945-5200.

