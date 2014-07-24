Prosecutor won't charge officer in beating

A Hartford prosecutor has rejected a request from Enfield's police chief for an arrest warrant that would have charged one of his officers with assaulting a suspect.

Hartford State's Attorney Gail Hardy, in a letter to Chief Carl Sferrazza, says she did not find that the force used by Officer Matthew Worden during the April 1 arrest rose to the level of criminal conduct.

Worden was accused of striking 24-year-old Mark Maher of Windsor while taking him into custody during an April 1 disturbance at a local boat launch.

Maher is charged with assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest.

Hardy noted that Officer Worden stopped using force after Maher had been handcuffed.

Worden remains on paid administrative leave while the department completes an internal affairs investigation.

