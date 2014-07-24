Grandmother charged with leaving child in car

A 59-year-old grandmother has been charged with leaving a 3-year-old unattended in a car in Stratford.

Police say they found the child asleep in a car seat outside a pool supply store at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a complaint.

Police say the child was not injured. They say air was blowing in the car, but the windows were up and the engine was turned off.

Rosanna Sinatra of Stratford told officers she had run into the store for about 5 minutes and did not want to disturb the sleeping child.

She was issued a summons for leaving a child under 12-years-old unsupervised in a motor vehicle. She is due in court July 29.

Sinatra's phone number is not listed and attempts to reach her Thursday were not successful.

