Mansfield school superintendent placed on paid administrative leave

The Mansfield Board of Education has voted to place the district's superintendent on administrative leave.

A Board of Education confirmed on Thursday that Superintendent of Schools Fred Baruzzi has been placed on administrative leave because of travel issues.

Earlier this year, Baruzzi was reimbursed nearly $50,000 in gas mileage that was accumulated from July of 2012 to April of 2014, in addition to his $151,000 salary.

Baruzzi's contract states that the Board of Education can reimburse him for driving outside of the Mansfield School District, and Baruzzi said some of that mileage was from driving to Fairfield and Hartford.

Earlier this year the board said it would be reviewing the mileage reimbursement costs and the superintendent's contract.

Baruzzi was placed on leave during the period of the investigation, a board member confirmed.

