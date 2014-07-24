Route 1 reopened after possible transformer explosion - WFSB 3 Connecticut

WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) -

Route 1 in the area of Fog Plain Road was closed in Waterford on Thursday after a possible transformer explosion.

Waterford police said there were power outages in the area and there were wires down.

The road reopened a little before 7 p.m.

