Bicyclists gather for cancer ride

Close to 1,000 bicyclists are gathering in Salisbury for a 100-mile ride to help cancer survivors.

The CT Challenge ride begins in Lakeville on Friday and finishes in Westport. There also will be rides of between 10 and 100 miles on Saturday, all which start and finish at the Fairfield County Hunt Club in Westport.

Former Boston Red Sox and New York Mets manager Bobby Valentine is co-chairing the event along with 11-year-old Mya Oberstein, a cancer survivor.

It's the 10th anniversary of the ride, which has raised $10 million for cancer survivors.

The money raised goes to the Center for Survivorship in Southport, which provides support services such as nutrition classes and physical therepy for those who have overcome cancer.

