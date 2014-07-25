Whole Foods recalls items made with recalled fruit

Whole Foods Market is recalling tarts and squares made with stone fruit that could be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The Rhode Island Department of Health on Thursday says the items were made in Whole Foods stores in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut.

They include tarts and squares made with peaches, nectarines, and plums from Wawona Packing Co. Wawona Packing recalled the fruit this week.

The items were sold between June 1 and July 21.

The grocery chain says it has pulled all the recalled fruit from its stores. It was labeled with a "Sweet 2 Eat" sticker.

Customers who purchased the items are advised to throw it away, and bring in their receipt to the store for a refund.

