Connecticut man accused of shooting pet turtle

A Connecticut man was arrested after police said he allegedly shot a friend's pet turtle.



Sgt. Louis Diamanti, Stonington's animal control officer, says 31-year-old Steven Richard used a BB gun rifle to shoot the turtle in the head Friday night outside a home.

Police had responded after a neighbor reported an argument between Richard and the woman who lives in the house. They discovered the dead turtle in the yard.

Police say Richard did not explain why he shot the pet. A phone listed for Richard had been disconnected Monday. He was released on a promise to appear Aug. 4 in court on a charge of cruelty to animals.

Diamanti says he does not know what type of turtle it was.



