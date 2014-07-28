Foley leads Malloy in new governor's race poll

Gov. Dannel Malloy was 9 points behind Republican Tom Foley, according to a NYT/CBS poll. (WFSB photos)

Republican Tom Foley has a nine-point lead over incumbent and Democrat Gov. Dannel Malloy in the race for Connecticut governor, according to a new poll.

The survey released by The New York Times and CBS News showed that Foley led Malloy, 42 percent to 33 percent.

The poll said the results were if the election "were held today" and the percentages were estimated.

It also said 8 percent of people were leaning toward voting for Malloy while 6 percent were leaning towards Foley. Five percent were not sure.

Three percent of voters said they won't vote while the remaining 5 percent were not sure.

People overwhelmingly selected Foley and Malloy as their candidates.

The other Republican candidate hoping to make a splash in the race is state Senate Minority Leader John McKinney. However, the poll listed only 4 percent of voters selecting an "other" candidate.

Foley had a big lead among voters ages 18-29 with 44 percent, compared to Malloy's 30 percent in that demographic.



Quinnipiac University released a poll back in May that said Malloy's approval rating among voters was less than 50 percent. The failed promise of a $55 tax refund, Malloy's handling of the state budget and taxes were said to have hurt his rating.

Still, Quinnpiac's polling officials expected the race to be tight this year.

Foley lost to Malloy by a little more than 6,000 votes in 2010.

