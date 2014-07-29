Metro-North train evacuated because of smoke

A Metro-North commuter train has been evacuated after a small fire was reported in the mechanism that connects the train to overhead electrical wires.

Railroad spokesman Salvatore Arena says smoke was spotted above the train at about 7:15 a.m. Tuesday at the Fairfield Metro Station.

The train, full of rush-hour commuters, was evacuated and fire officials responded. Arena says no injuries were reported.

He says the problem was isolated to the train's pantograph, which connects it to the overhead catenary lines.

Passengers were put on another train to New York. Arena says other trains are able to bypass that track, and delays have been minimal.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.